More COVID-19 cases confirmed at WVSU

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Six more individuals at West Virginia State University have tested positive for COVID-19.

These newly confirmed cases bring the total cases reported on campus this week to 10.

According to university officials, the six individuals were in contact with the four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

As with the first four cases, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the WVSU Office of Safety and Compliance have begun contact tracing and notifying those who have been in contact with the individuals.

All of the individuals are currently in quarantine and must receive a negative test result before they resume regular campus activity.

The university has already deep cleaned and sanitized areas where the individuals are known to have been, and those in close contact with the individuals are also being tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine pending the test results.

