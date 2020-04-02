More COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Cabell County.
According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, three new cases are being reported.
The three new cases are a woman in her sixties, a woman in her forties, and a man in his sixties.
This makes a total of four cases of coronavirus in Cabell County.
COVID-19 testing sites are available in Cabell County at Marshall Health, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health and Med Express.
