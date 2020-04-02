1  of  2
Live Now
Virus economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear WATCH Coronavirus in Ohio update: 2,902 confirmed cases, 81 deaths

More COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Cabell County.

According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, three new cases are being reported.

The three new cases are a woman in her sixties, a woman in her forties, and a man in his sixties.

This makes a total of four cases of coronavirus in Cabell County.

COVID-19 testing sites are available in Cabell County at Marshall Health, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health and Med Express.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories