More COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Cabell County.

According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, three new cases are being reported.

The three new cases are a woman in her sixties, a woman in her forties, and a man in his sixties.

This makes a total of four cases of coronavirus in Cabell County.

COVID-19 testing sites are available in Cabell County at Marshall Health, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health and Med Express.

