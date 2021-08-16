More COVID-19 numbers spike again in West Virginia over the weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most COVID-19 key indicators are up, and in some cases up very sharply, according to the DHHR.

The Mountain State has logged 1,432 new cases since Friday, with active cases now nearing 6,000. That’s the highest number since mid-May. 322 people in West Virginia have contracted the highly infectious Delta variant. The governor is pleading for people to get their shots.

“We need to work more and more and more on getting our young people vaccinated. I tell everyone, this is all there is to it, if your children are heading back to school and they’re not vaccinated, that’s not good. Absolutely, you’re taking a chance,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Over the weekend in West Virginia, more than 7,100 people got vaccinated. 70 percent of all people eligible to be vaccinated in the Mountain State have now at least had their first dose. The biggest problem right now is the number of people between ages 30 and 50 who are not vaccinated, getting infected.

“We see COVID-19 growing in West Virginia, particularly the Delta variant. We see our hospital numbers going up. We see our ICU numbers going up. We see the number of people on ventilators going up,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The number of fatalities in West Virginia continues to slow. Only two people have died in the Mountain State from COVID-19 since Friday.

“The Governor continues to say there is no need for a mask mandate at this time. He says it’s best for local governments, especially each county school board, to decide the policy for their own communities,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.