More CPD officers test positive for COVID

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two more Charleston Police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says both officers are currently recovering at home with minimal symptoms.

“We continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing to minimize the spread of this disease,” she said.

“I have reiterated to all officers that masks must be worn except in cases where it impacts officer safety or if they are in a one-person office,” CPD Chief Tyke Hunt said. “CPD operations will continue to function normally.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is contact tracing and identifying people that these individuals may have come in contact with.

