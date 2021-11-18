More delays in case of Charleston man accused of murdering parents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s another delay in the prosecution of a man accused of murdering his parents last New Year’s Eve in Charleston.

Takano Kambara appeared at a court hearing today. Kanawha County prosecutors requested their own evaluation of whether he’s fit to stand trial.

The judge granted the state’s motion, but the results could take months.

Kambara, 27, was arrested after his parents were found murdered inside the house they all shared along Kanawha State Forest Drive.

Authorities say Tsukasa and Claudette Kambara died from “multiple lacerations.”