More elective surgeries arrive Monday; hospital CEO says ‘we’re ready’

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) – Of those operations that are opening back up, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is excited to be allowing certain elective procedures that were previously on pause.

Last week, more urgent electives opened up. Reynold’s CEO says they have not seen an uptick of COVID-19 cases so far with the state’s cases still holding below 3%.

Come May 4, knee and stomach scopes, and non-emergent surgeries will kick-off. However, safety parameters still remain, such as no visitors and all in face masks.

They didn’t know if they would have enough personal protective equipment to take care of both routine surgeries and COVID-19 patients.

However, after not seeing the big surge that was thought to overwhelm the hospitals, the pause has staff ready to get back to work.

We’re ready to start seeing patients come in and keep them protected. We’re going to be fully operational here in the coming weeks. Since the public and the community has done such a great job, now we know we have enough personal protective equipment to be able to take care of the small number of people we’re concerned about with COVID, as well as starting to get back to

doing some of these operative procedures in our OR. Dr. David Hess, CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The hospital says if they do start to see an uptick of COVID cases, they will take a step back and conduct only emergency surgeries.

Hess says there is cautious optimism in the air. He believes his team is ready to be back taking care of all patients in the area—not just emergency room scenarios.

