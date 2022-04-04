CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new law in West Virginia will help local communities get rid of abandoned and dilapidated properties.

Senate Bill 722 shifts money to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to help cities and counties better address the issue.

In 2021, the legislature created a program to encourage the DEP to work with local governments to address abandoned and dilapidated properties. Now, in 2022, lawmakers have passed a bill that will shift $10 million to fund that effort.

“We do anticipate launching some pilot programs with towns and counties as quickly as we can get them set up. We’ve done questionnaires, phone calls and meetings and continue to develop a priority list and hope to get some money out the door by this summer,” said Ed Maguire, Environmental Advocate with the West Virginia DEP.

In an entirely separate effort, the Kanawha County Commission is planning to invest over $2 million to address a list of over 140 properties in the county that need to be demolished.