More Ohio students return to in-person classes

COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) — More schools in Ohio are opening their doors to welcome students back to the classroom. Some in-person, while others virtually.

It’s certainly not the first of school anyone envisioned, and in true 2020 fashion, it was a gloomy day with the pouring rain as kids made their way into Dawson-Bryant Elementary.

“I’m nervous,” said Chelsea Sturgill, who is going into her 4th grade year.

She likes to cheer, and she likes to tumble. Chelsea will be the first to tell you she doesn’t like wearing masks, but she also wants to be able to play with her friends. She says it’s a small sacrifice she’s willing to make.

As soon as students walk in, they have their temperatures checked, and can then pick up a breakfast ‘go-bag,’ which they eat inside their classrooms. Lunchtime is staggered to limit the number of students inside the cafeteria at one time.

Principal Angie Lafon says around 25% of elementary students chose to go the remote learning route, which she says allows the classrooms to be more spread out with 15 or fewer kids in each class.

Each student in the school district is also getting a mask and a lanyard so when they take their masks off to eat or to go outside to the playground, they won’t lose their face coverings or get them mixed up.

“I want the parents to know that we are in this together,” Lafon said. “We know some things are frustrating at times, but we need to stay positive. We are so excited to have the kids back in school.”

It’s a lot of changes students will adapt to in order to have a successful year.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories