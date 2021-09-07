More than 1,300 active cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – According to the Ohio Department of Health, Scioto County now has 1,306 active cases of COVID-19.

The ODH says 96 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Scioto County for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The new cases bring the county to 8,855 cases throughout the pandemic.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments say no additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported. The county’s total number of deaths over the course of the pandemic remains at 101.

Four more residents have been hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 671 people who have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic in connection to the virus or were found to have the virus while hospitalized for other medical reasons. Health officials say this does not represent the number of Scioto County residents currently hospitalized.

According to the health departments, a total of 7,448 residents have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Scioto County continues to have a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. Currently, that rate is at 685.13 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The county’s estimated population is 75,314.

Health officials say a total of 28,614 Scioto County residents, or 37.99% of the county’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.