More than 150 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 152 new cases for Wednesday, Sept. 15 for Scioto County bringing the county to 9,766 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,751 are currently active.

No additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 109 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says 10 more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 712. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 7,906 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 953.34 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report on Friday showed 29,216 county residents, or 38.79% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.