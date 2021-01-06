More than 170 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 176 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department have reported 9,532 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the total cases, 1,953 are active cases, an increase in since Tuesday, Jan. 5.
100 additional people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,379.
The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 200.
