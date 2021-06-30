Crews restoring power to more than 1K customers in Charleston, smaller outages reported across Tri-State

UPDATE: As of 2:05 p.m., June 30, crews have already worked to restore power to almost three-fourths of the customers affected by the outage in Charleston. Officials say the outage initially affected 1,600 customers, and 465 remain without power.

According to officials with Appalachian Power, a cross-arm broke around 1 p.m. causing the outage in Charleston. The company is making repairs to restore power for those still affected. Officials say there is not an official estimated restoration time for the outage.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 1,000 customers are experiencing a power outage on Charleston’s east side, today, June 30, 2021.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, additional smaller outages have been reported in some areas of our region as of 1:50 p.m. Minor outages have been reported by AEP Ohio in some areas as well as by Kentucky Power in the Ashland area and near Yatesville Lake State Park. The smallest of the outages are affecting fewer than 20 customers each.

Appalachian Power also says approximately 285 customers are experiencing an outage in teh Lenore area of Mingo County.

The companys’ websites say the outages should be restored by this evening.

For more information including the latest details on restoration times or further outages, check the Appalachian Power outage map, the Kentucky Power outage map or the AEP Ohio outage map.