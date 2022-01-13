More than 200 customers under boil water advisory after water main break in Charleston

According to West Virginia American Water, the water main break happened in Diana Court where a contractor working in the area struck the line. The water main break issue is affecting about 205 customers on Woodward Drive from Washington Street West to Headley Drive, and off Woodward Drive including Zabel Drive, Blackwell Drive Larchmont Drive and Grandview Elementary School. Jan. 13, 2022 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photojournalist Elbert Mosley)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some residents in North Charleston are under a precautionary boil water advisory due to a water main break.

According to West Virginia American Water, the water main break happened in Diana Court where a contractor working in the area struck the line. The water main break issue is affecting about 205 customers on Woodward Drive from Washington Street West to Headley Drive, and off Woodward Drive including Zabel Drive, Blackwell Drive Larchmont Drive and Grandview Elementary School.

Crews say they are working to repair the break as quickly and safely as possible and expect to be finished by 7 p.m. tonight.

West Virginia American Water says once service is restored, impacted customers will remain under the precautionary boil water advisory for at least 24 hours.