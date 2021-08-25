More than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The 210 new cases bring Kanawha County to a total of 17,374 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases 14,286 are confirmed and 3,088 are probable.

The KCHD also reports the death of an 83-year-old male, bringing the county to 334 deaths since the pandemic began. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, however, reports this number as 370. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

“I again am strongly urging our community to get vaccinated, follow guidelines, and take all precautions to stay safe. Our numbers are increasing at a fast pace due to the Delta variant. We must do everything we can to stop this deadly virus,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health officials say 852 cases in the county remain active and a total of 16,188 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County is orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map with a percent positivity rate of 7.13 and an infection rate of 53.49%. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker Map, Kanawha County remains high-risk with a rate of 369.97 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The minimum rate to be considered high risk is 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The CDC estimates the county’s total population at 178,124 people.

The CDC says 46% of those 12 and older in Kanawha County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.