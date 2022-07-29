ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—More than 21,000 Kentucky customers remain without power after devastating storms and flooding in the eastern parts of the state.

Kentucky Power says that the majority of the customers without power are in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties and that crews are not able to access many areas to make repairs. They say they are waiting for water to recede and for debris to be cleared before they make damage assessments in the hardest-hit areas.

The company says that more than 450 personnel are working to assess the damage and restore power where it is safe to do so.

There is no word yet as to when power will be restored. Kentucky Power says that they are expecting a lot of single-customer outages due to the damage caused to some people’s homes. They say that if the electric service entrance (meter loop) to your home or business has been damaged or pulled away from your structure, you must have it repaired before the company can re-connect service.

