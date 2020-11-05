More than $4 million awarded to combat violent crime in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple organizations in the Southern and Northern districts of West Virginia will receive funding to help fight and prevent violent crime. The more than $4.85 million dollars will come from the Department of Justice grants, announced U.S. Attorneys Mike Stuart and Bill Powell.

The grants are apart of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans.”

The following organizations received funding:

BJA Project Safe Neighborhoods ($166,713) The efforts of Project Safe Neighborhoods include addressing criminal gangs and the felonious possession and use of firearms. PSN collaborates with local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the communities they serve, in a unified approach led by the U.S. Attorney in all 94 districts. Information on the awards is available here.

Northern District of West Virginia: $88,955

Southern District of West Virginia: $77,758

BJA Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant ($1.575 million) Byrne JAG supports a broad range of initiatives that work to prevent and reduce violent crime. It also provides funds to help crime victims and assist efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation. Byrne JAG grants local and tribal, and state, District of Columbia and territory awards through separate solicitations.

City of Wheeling: $40,284

City of Martinsburg: $10,797

City of Morgantown: $12,783

Berkeley County: $10,846

Marion County: $10,507

Monongalia County: $15,833

Randolph County: $10,120

City of Huntington: $60,862

City of Charleston: $81,005

City of Parkersburg: $30,165

City of Beckley: $23,241

City of Bluefield: $15,833

City of South Charleston: $10,216

Kanawha County: $42,802

Wood County: $15,300

Fayette County: $10,652

Jackson County: $12,056

Logan County: $15,639

Mercer County: $11,233

Nicholas County: $22,031

Putnam County: $24,500

Raleigh County: $15,785

State of West Virginia: $1,072,540

National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Act Record Improvement Program (NARIP) ($1.73 million) NARIP provides financial and technical assistance to states and tribes to improve the completeness, automation and transmittal of records to state and federal systems used by the NCIS.

West Virginia Court of Appeals: $1,739,332

National Criminal History Improvement Program ($1.37 million) NCHIP enhances the quality, completeness, and accessibility of criminal history record information to state, territory and federal systems used by the NICS and ensures the nationwide implementation of criminal justice and noncriminal justice background check systems.

West Virginia Justice and Community Services: $1,374,733

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.