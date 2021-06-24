More than 40 grams of heroin seized in Kentucky drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two people have been arrested in Floyd County, Kentucky on drug charges.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a complaint on the evening of Tuesday, June 22 regarding suspicious individuals and possible illegal drug activity in the Prestonsburg Shopping Village.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and two people matching the descriptions given by the caller. Upon speaking with the individuals, deputies said they learned one of them was wanted on outstanding warrants in another county.

The sheriff’s office says during the investigation, deputies seized more than 40 grams of heroin and 13 grams of crystal meth.

The two men, identified as Cody Dennis, 33, of Lexington, KY, and Cole Salyers, 35, of Georgetown, KY, were arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail. Dennis has been charged with one count of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, “Heroin,” and Salyers has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.