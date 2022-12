Outage map from Appalachian Power as of 10:42 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—More than 47,000 customers are without power in the Appalachian Power coverage area.

Temperatures aren’t projected to reach above freezing until Tuesday, Dec. 27.

AEP says they are still assessing damage and will determine restoration times once crews have spent more time at outage sites.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.