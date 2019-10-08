More than 60 employers present at Huntington job fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — More than 60 local employers showed up to a job fair at the Saint Mary’s Conference in Huntington on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The job fair ran from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

“I have actually tried on Indeed and you’ll get some job opportunities, but there’s really not a ton,” said Russell Burgess of Fraziers Bottoms who is attending Tuesday’s job fair. “Having something like this, where you can talk to the people and have a real face-to-face communication, it will really help out.”

Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend the event, which is being sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington Area Development Council, Workforce WV, and the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

“I think what it tells people is that there are opportunities in West Virginia,” said John Dahlia of TMC Technologies of West Virginia. “There actually are actually high paying jobs available in West Virginia. And so, when you come out and participate you’re telling people that, ‘we’re open for business, and we have opportunities that keep you in West Virginia and pay you really well.’”