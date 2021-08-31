Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

More than 70 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County for today, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The new cases bring the county to 8,315 cases throughout the pandemic.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments, the county has not reported any new deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths remains at 101.

The health departments say four more Scioto County residents have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of people from the county hospitalized throughout the pandemic to 642. Health officials say this does not reflect the number of people currently in the hospital.

The ODH reported 47 more residents from the county have recovered. A total of 7,123 residents have now recovered from their illness over the course of the pandemic.

The CDC continues to list Scioto County as having a high-risk level of community transmission for COVID-19. At this time, 1,091 COVID-19 cases in the county are active.

Health officials say approximately 28,079 residents, or 37.28% of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS