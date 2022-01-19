More than 95% of customers impacted by West Virginia storms have electricity back

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Appalachian Power says that more than 95% of customers that had their power out from the heavy snowfall and winds have their power back on.

They say that most outages are now in areas going towards Sissonville and Clendenin.

90 out of the 120 places where it still needs to be restored have a customer base of less than 10, according to a press release.

Appalachian Power is saying they are hoping to have all outages fixed by this evening, except for isolated incidents where there is extensive damage. They say they will remain dedicated until every customer has electricity restored.

