More traffic on the roads means higher police presence

OSP Trooper pulls a driver over along US-52 in Lawrence County, Ohio ahead of the 4th of July Weekend. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Chris Holtzapfel)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — You may see more police officers out on the roads this 2020 Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that’s because of the increased flow of traffic, and to target those hazardous drivers who may be driving under the influence, or not obeying the rules of the road.

“(We want drivers to) pay attention to the increased traffic flow just because there are extra people on the roads over weekends like the Fourth of July,” said Sgt. Kevin Kobi with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSP, between July 3, 2019 and July 7, 2019, 712 individuals were arrested for driving impaired.

“Don’t drink and drive or use drugs and drive. Don’t talk on your cell phone while you’re driving.” Kobi said. “Just make sure you have a designated driver or stay where you are. Don’t drive home.”

OSP says if you see something, say something; and call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious drivers who may be out on the road.

