Morgan Wallen cancels Charleston show due to weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Country artist Morgan Wallen, who was scheduled to play in Charleston on Friday, Feb. 4 has canceled three tour appearances due to inclement weather.
Those shows include Feb. 3 in Evanston, Indiana, Feb. 4 in Charleston, West Virginia, and Feb. 5 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Those dates have been rescheduled for the following days in April and May:
- Evansville, IN – Thursday, April 14
- Charleston, WV – Friday, April 15
- Allentown, PA – Friday, May, 27
Wallen said in a Facebook post that fans should hold onto their tickets because they will be valid for the new tour dates. Those who prefer a refund can reach out to their point of purchase directly.