Morgan Wallen cancels Charleston show due to weather

Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2019. Wallen fans are buying up his latest album after he appeared on a video shouting a racial slur. Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retains its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Country artist Morgan Wallen, who was scheduled to play in Charleston on Friday, Feb. 4 has canceled three tour appearances due to inclement weather.

Those shows include Feb. 3 in Evanston, Indiana, Feb. 4 in Charleston, West Virginia, and Feb. 5 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Those dates have been rescheduled for the following days in April and May:

  • Evansville, IN – Thursday, April 14
  • Charleston, WV – Friday, April 15
  • Allentown, PA – Friday, May, 27

Wallen said in a Facebook post that fans should hold onto their tickets because they will be valid for the new tour dates. Those who prefer a refund can reach out to their point of purchase directly.

