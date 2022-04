JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) — The Rustic Motel in Jefferson caught on fire overnight on April 10.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 3:30 a.m.

They say everyone got out safe and no one was taken to the hospital.

Jefferson VFD, West Side VFD, Institute VFD, Saint Albans FD, South Charleston FD and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the fire.