Police say attack of Mother and child by dogs on bike path in Gallia County was faked

UPDATED: Sun. June 23, 2019 11:00am

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)- The Gallia County Sheriff said Sunday morning that a report of a woman and her young child being bitten by a pair of dogs running wild on a bike path near McCormick Road is false.

The attack was first reported by the woman who say sit happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and that she drove herself and child to a hospital in Columber for treatment.

But now Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin now says the report was fake. in the statement Champlin states “We have learned that this incident did not occur on the bike trail, but actually occurred at a private residence.

Police say they made numerous searches of the area Saturday afternoon and evening, tying up critical First Responder resources.

“It is very disappointing that this individual would fabricate a story and induce panic in our citizens in this manner,” Champlin said.

The statement also says the investigation into the incident is ongoing as to whether criminal charges will be filed against the, as yet, unidentified woman.