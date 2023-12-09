HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After the recent indictment of the father of Angel Overstreet, the three-month-old infant that went missing in May 2021, Angel’s mother has chosen to speak out regarding the situation.

Julie May, who says she is Angel’s mother, told a 13 News reporter:

“All I can say is I’m completely heart broken, and this is the most painful thing I have ever been through, and my daughter didn’t deserve to die, nor did she deserve to go through any kind of pain. I hope Shannon dies. I know I shouldn’t say that, but he took my daughter life, and she didn’t deserve that. For what he did, he deserves the death penalty.

“I never once gave up hope on finding my daughter. I felt she would be found with someone else, and she was fine but that wasn’t case. I’m glad she ain’t in that lowlife’s care anymore. He could have gave her up. He didn’t have to do what he did but I guess that’s what evil people do.

“I just wish things could have been different. I hate the fact that my past mistakes held me back from being able to keep Angel. I have so many questions and no answers. I don’t know the date that she went to heaven so I’m not able to put that on her head stone. It’s really sad.”

Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, who had custody of Angel at the time of her disappearance, was indicted on Dec. 1 on the charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other persons by child abuse, murder and concealment of a deceased human body.