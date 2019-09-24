Mother of baby found dead in well found competent to stand trial

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Jessica Groves, the mother of the four-month-old baby who was found in a well in Scioto County, Ohio in June, was deemed competent to stand trial on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Jessica has also withdrawn her plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity” and entered into a just a “not guilty” plea.

It has yet to be determined if Jessica and David Groves will be tried together or separate. The final pre-trial date is set for the end of September with the jury trial scheduled to begin mid-October. Deputies say if the couple is found guilty on all counts they face up to life in prison.

The four-month-old was in custody of Children Services after being born with drugs in his system but was returned to his biological father after being found compliant with all regulations set by Scioto County Children’s Service.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories