Mothman Festival disappoints fans with 2020 postponement

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Even as fairs and festivals across the Mountain State will be allowed to resume July 1, the Mothman Festival 2020 is being postponed until 2021.

Organizers say the decision comes based on many unknown factors and the state’s guidelines for reopening fairs and festivals due to COVID 19. They say the restrictions would negatively affect the event’s guest speakers, bus tours and hayride as well as space for vendors and traffic and pedestrian flow.

“This is the last thing we wanted to do,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “The state guidelines would be tough for the crowds of our size. Instead of the Mothman festival being what it is and what we love, we feel the event would be subpar and lackluster to what has been built over the last 18 years.”

Organizers have started planning for Mothman Festival 2021 which is currently scheduled for September 18 and 19, 2021. The event will celebrate the 20th year of the festival.

