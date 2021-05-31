Mothman Festival returns in September

The streets of Point Pleasant were filled with visitors exploring the downtown area, including the “World’s Only Mothman Museum.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff/Lane Ball

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — The 2021 Mothman Festival will be held on September 18 and 19 this year.

“We currently plan on moving forward with the Mothman Festival for 2021 assuming that we are given the OK by our state and local health departments in regards to restrictions if still in place that can be conducive in a festival setting such as ours…..Thanks and hope to see you all in September.” Mothmanfestival.com

This year will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival.

Last year, the annual Mothman Festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mothman Festival is an annual event, which typically brings in visitors from around the world, held every third weekend in September that commemorates the 1966 Point Pleasant, West Virginia Mothman sighting, which gave birth to the infamous red-eyed winged legend.