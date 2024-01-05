CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As part of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s celebration of National Bobblehead Day, Jan. 7, Mothman and seven other cryptids are joining the museum’s collection.

Besides Mothman, the new limited Cryptid Bobblehead Series includes Bigfoot, Chupacabra, Goatman, Jackalope, Jersey Devil, Loch Ness Monster and Yeti, each standing around 8 inches tall.

Mothman bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Loch Ness Monster bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Yeti bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Jersey Devil bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Jackalope bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Goatman bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Chupacabra bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Bigfoot bobblehead (Photo courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

“We’re excited to be unveiling the first Cryptid Bobblehead Series in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Many of these cryptids have never had a bobblehead or don’t have readily available bobbleheads, and we think this will be a popular series for collectors and fans of cryptid creatures.”

The Cryptid Series is among dozens of other unveiled bobbleheads that are being produced by the Hall of Fame and Museum and are available for pre-order on its online store, with shipping expected to begin in April. The Hall of Fame and Museum itself is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.