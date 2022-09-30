CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Clay Center will be hosting a spooky interactive murder mystery in October.

The goal? Find the real suspect and clear the name of the state’s most infamous cryptid – The Mothman!

According to the Clay Center, “Murder in the Museum: Mothman Mayhem” is set for Thursday, Oct. 27, with the first event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the second event set for 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event is open to anyone 21 years of age or older, Clay Center officials say.

Clay Center officials say the event will put participants critical thinking skills to the test. The murder mystery will focus on the story of a hiker who “turns up dead under mysterious circumstances,” but while tabloids quick to implicate the Mothman for the hiker’s death, the “investigators” will learn that the victim may have “ruffled a few feathers” and everyone is considered a suspect.

The event will also include a cash bar and on-site food truck.

Tickets are available for $25 through the Clay Center’s website or by calling the box office at 304-561-3570.