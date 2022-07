Police are searching for a motor scooter theft suspect in Louisa, Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department)

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) — Police are searching for a motor scooter theft suspect in Louisa, Kentucky.

The Louisa Police Department says the theft happened at the Ray Williams Villa.

They say if you have any information on the suspect, call 606-638-4851 or email swiburn@louisapd.org.