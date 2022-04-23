UPDATE(2:23 p.m. on Saturday, April 23): According to a Facebook post from the Prestonsburg Police Department, the roadway is now open.

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Officers and firefighters are on the scene of a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision on Kentucky Route 321.

The Prestonsburg Police Department says this crash happened at the intersection of KY-321 and Spradlin Branch. They say the road will be closed down for a while.

There is no word on any injuries.

The Prestonsburg Police Department and the Prestonsburg Fire Department are on the scene.