CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle driver crashed into a deer.

Metro 911 officials say this happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Campbells Creek Drive.

They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Malden Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County medics were on the scene.