A man was arrested after a motorcycle chase on I-64 that spanned two West Virginia counties. June 1, 2023 (Viewer submitted photo)

PUTNAM/CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested and charged after a motorcycle pursuit that spanned two counties in West Virginia.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, the pursuit began on I-64 in the Hurricane area this afternoon, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins says the Milton Police Department in Cabell County was alerted that the motorcycle driver was heading in their direction. MPD officers then responded to the interstate where they were able to slow down traffic. Mullins says the suspect then stopped his motorcycle around the 25-mile marker.

Mullins says the driver, identified as Gerald D. Williams, was charged with speeding and fleeing, and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.