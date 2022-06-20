A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV this weekend in Scioto County on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV this weekend in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. Sunday, June 19, near the intersection of Ohio River Road and Downtown Hayport Road in Porter Township.

Troopers say the diver of the SUV was turning left in the southbound direction onto Ohio River Road from a business when the vehicle was struck by a motorcycle traveling northbound on Ohio River Road. Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rodney L. Jenkins, 33, of Portsmouth, was ejected from the motorcycle.

The OSHP says Jenkins received life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Sunday evening at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Troopers have said that Jenkins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, the driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. The Porter Township Fire Department and EMS, Green Township EMS, Air Evac 97 and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office assisted the OSHP at the scene.