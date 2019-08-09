Motorcyclist injured in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a crash in Kanawha County after a motorcycle and car collided along the 8,000 block of Sissonville Drive near Bottom Drive in Sissonville, according to dispatchers. The crash was reported at around 11 AM on Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the driver of the motorcycle is being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time, and Kanawha County Deputies are on scene.

