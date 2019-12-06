Motorists urged to obey school bus stop signs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It is a mistake that could cost a child their life. But despite multiple efforts to educate the public motorists in our area and across the country continue to violate the law and pass school buses illegally. Friday Kanawha County Schools released several videos showing drivers who failed to stop when the stop sign was out.

Most of the videos were recorded in the past several weeks in Kanawha County. Buses are now equipped with multiple cameras that are able to catch the incidents. But still, motorists continue to ignore the red lights and put children at risk.

Executive Director of Pupil Transportation for Kanawha County Schools Brette Fraley said he is hoping the videos will send a clear message. “They should see that a child’s life is in danger and they need to stop when they see a bus,” Fraley said. “You know I’ve been here for 6 years now it is 40 feet long and it has yellow and red lights and I cannot believe anybody cannot see that bus.”

Fraley said even though new laws have strengthened the penalty for running a school bus stop sign that hasn’t necessarily led to more consequences for drivers.

