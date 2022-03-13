Motorsports venues and teams came to the Capitol on Mar. 8, 2022, for West Virginia Motorsports Day.

Information booths were set up where legislators, staff and the public could interact to find out what motorsports are available in West Virginia.

Senator Maynard got legislation passed to create the governor-appointed West Virginia Motorsports Committee.

My first mission was identifying what motorsports were active in the state of West Virginia, pull us all together, try to get a survey done as far as impact of business commerce in tourism in the state of West Virginia. So, today is our first impact on the Capitol. Laura Bowman, West Virginia Motorsports Committee

The overall goal was to get the state to realize the economic value of all forms of racing has in West Virginia.