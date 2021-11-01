Mountain Health Arena moves to card-only transactions

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena announced they will no longer be accepting cash transactions for concessions.

The arena says they believe this move is the best option to help slow COVID-19 numbers.

Why is there a change?

“We were just looking out for our consumers, our guests. Just the safety of them. This past year has been really tough on everyone, so we’re just thinking of ways that we can protect our guests by thinking of safety concerns for them,” says Jenny Frazier the Mountain Health Arena Marketing Manager.

What does this mean?

“Cashless means that you can use credit card only. That helps with not as many people using and touching that currency,” says Frazier.

For those who do not have a credit card, gift cards are available and will be sold at the Mountain Health Arena concession stands. There, you will be able to transfer your cash onto a credit card.

The arena says in addition to lowering the number of cases in the area, they are hoping this move helps decrease consumers’ wait in line.

This change is only for the concession stands. Frazier says the box office and ticketing will remain the same.

Masks are still encouraged in the arena, and there are also sanitizing stations.

