Mountain Health Arena updates canceled, postponed and scheduled events

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health Arena has released a list of all of its upcoming events including those that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We know this is an unprecedented time for all of us. But, we know we have a strong community and we will get through these difficult times together,” Mountain Health Arena says.

The full list of events, which is subject to change, includes:

Rescheduled or canceled: Trolls LIVE! – Rescheduled to May 26 & 27 Gary Allen concert – Postponed to May 30 Spikefest – Canceled

Scheduled to continue as planned: Regional Gymnastics Competition – April 24, 25, 26 Huntington High School Prom – April 25 Marshall University Spring Commencement – May 2 Alison Krauss Concert – May 5 Huntington High School Graduation – May 21 Cabell Midland High School Graduation – May 22 Wayne County Graduation – May 23 Huntington Comic and Toy Convention – June 6 and 7 Alice Cooper with Special Guest Cory Marks – July 14 Metal of the Year Tour – October 23



