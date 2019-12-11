Mountain Health Network new naming rights sponsor for Huntington arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The City of Huntington and Mountain Health Network announced that Mountain Health Network will be the new naming sponsor for the ASM Global-managed Huntington Civic Arena. The new name of the 7,500-seat facility will be Mountain Health Arena.

Mountain Health Network, Inc., is a West Virginia-based, not-for-profit health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“We are pleased to become the naming sponsor for the Huntington Civic Arena,” said Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer for Mountain Health Network. “The arena draws more than 170,000 attendees for concerts and events annually throughout the region who are also patients and families that Mountain Health Network hospitals serve. We are proud to support the City of Huntington and its investment in the arena that provides for quality of life, economic growth and jobs for our community.”

The City of Huntington and Mountain Health Network will sign the naming rights contract after receiving approval by Huntington City Council, which will conduct a special call meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, where members will vote whether to approve the contract.

Mountain Health Network purchased the arena naming rights for $175,000 per year over the course of 10 years, or $1.75 million in total. The annual proceeds from the naming rights will go to the City of Huntington’s general fund.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Mountain Health Network for the next decade,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Mountain Health Arena will present a unique branding opportunity for our community. The naming rights will remind consumers throughout the Ohio River Valley and beyond that Huntington is a city that has become a regional medical center and is also a city that provides a dynamic environment for entertainment. Mountain Health and the City of Huntington, with the professional operations of ASM Global, will operate an exciting venue that enhances the quality of life for the residents of our region.”

The arena plans to begin the rebranding process at the beginning of next year. A 2015 economic impact study by Marshall University’s Center for Business and Economic Research showed the arena generates more than $17 million in economic benefit annually for the city. General Manager of the arena Cindy Collins said the arena is valuable to the city’s economy and tourism.

“A local arena contributes to job creation, generates taxes, improves property values and increases business for hotels, restaurants and retail,” Collins said. “It also supports local businesses such as radio, television, newspaper and helps drive tourism to strengthen a city’s brand.”

During the past year, Collins has worked closely with the City of Huntington to update the exterior of the building and remodel the convention center. Plaza renovations will begin next year.

