HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the month of March, Mountain Health Network will be offering low-cost wellness lab screenings to the Huntington area community at the Huntington Internal Medicine Group center.

According to MHN, the screening consists of a blood profile including 29 different tests, such as cholesterol, calcium and glucose. Officials say the cost to receive a screening test is $25.

MHN says the screenings are by appointment only, and can be scheduled Mondays-Fridays between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. March 1-31. To schedule an appointment, members of the community can contact the MHN Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056.

According to MHN, additional optional testing is also available for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone blood profiles at an additional $5 per test. Vitamin D and Prostate-Specific Antigen tests area also available for an additional $15 per test.

MHN says they are also planning to host wellness lab screenings at Pleasant Valley Hospital in April and at the St. Mary’s Conference Center in May.