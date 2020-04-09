Mountain Mission delivers emergency food boxes to seniors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A team from the Mountain Mission in Charleston spent the afternoon delivering emergency food boxes to needy senior citizens. Each container was packed with food for up to a week’s worth of meals. The team delivered close to 70 boxes to residents at Jacob Arbors, Brooks Manor and Agsten Manor.
Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts said they are preparing for needs in the community to increase over the next few months.
“Right now we are at the beginning of this process as far as people running out of funds, people running out of food, that kind of thing,” he explained. “We are expecting in the next two to three weeks and beyond really seeing the increase of the true need.”
An additional 25 boxes were distributed to people who were already approved to pick them up at the Mountain Mission.
With both of their thrift stores closed and the donation center closed because of COVID-19 the Mountain Mission is relying entirely on financial contributions from the community to sustain their feeding programs.
