Mountain Mission hands out holiday food baskets

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – The Mountain Mission, Inc. located in Charleston, WV brought in a large donation of resources for their annual Christmas baskets.

Volunteers with Mountain Mission, Inc. celebrated this holiday season by giving their time and resources to the community. The non-profit organization took on a large haul of donations this year worth almost $90,000.

Donations of food, including rolls, dry fruit mix, and a whole turkey, were organized into small boxes or “baskets.” Families from throughout the area lined up inside the donation center waiting to receive the gift of a nice holiday meal.

Over 200 volunteers gathered in the donation center to help pack and distribute each package to an area family in need. John Roberts, executive director of Mountain Mission, Inc., tells us that the number of volunteers this year is phenomenal.

We have groups of volunteers here, we have recipients… A lot of people have put a lot of weeks and months into this program and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers. John Roberts

More information on Mountain Mission, Inc. and other ways to donate can be found here.