All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Mountain Mission raises $22,500 and 2.5 tons of food in annual food drive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fewer people will go hungry in the Kanawha Valley this holiday season thanks to Piggly Wiggly and Mountain Mission’s annual food drive.

The non-profit raised $22,500 and 2.5 tons of food Thursday.

The giving spirit was big at the Piggly Wiggly’s in Sissonville, Kanawha City, and Bigley, where West Virginians chipped in for their fellow neighbors.

“We all need to remember to be kind to one another and show gratitude for all of the things that we do have, and just remember there are a lot of people who are going through worse times than we are,” said Debbie Keene.

Keene purchased a pre-packaged grocery bag, that came in $10 and $20 sizes.

Piggly Wiggly Sissonville assistant manager Justin Workman says the $10 bags were a hit with customers.

Other people donated by giving cash, or bringing their own food like coffee, cranberry sauce, and turkey stuffing.

The food will go far in West Virginia, where one in six adults and one in four children suffer from food insecurity.

As the holidays approach, some of the items will be used by Mountain Mission for their Christmas boxes, the other foods will help replenish their food pantry year-long.

Bigley Piggly Wiggly owner Jeff Joseph says they love partnering with the non-profit.

“100% of the donations get to the people in the Kanawha Valley that really most need it, they go through a lot of painstaking effort that really those people that are in most need get these donations and this food.”

The food drive at all three Piggly Wiggly locations continues until Sunday.

