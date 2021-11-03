Mountain Mission’s annual Christmas sale starts Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Every year, Mountain Mission servers over 1,000 families during the holiday season, and that’s all made possible with their holiday Christmas sale.

Mountain Mission’s Christmas sale has been ringing in the holiday spirit for more than a dozen years.

“You’re still helping us raise money so we can feed people all across the Kanawha valley. So you’re getting a bargain and you’re helping us pass a blessing along to someone else,” said Mountain Mission Executive Director, John Roberts.

The Christmas sale will be held Thursday, November 4 through Saturday, November 6 and will open at 8:00 a.m. for people to get in line. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Mountain Mission Christmas Basket Program.

Dates and Times:

Thursday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“They can drive through, show their approval card and receive their food as they drive across the parking lot,” said Roberts.

They hope to raise $15,000 to make sure families have a meal this Christmas, especially after such a difficult year.

“We are already at 400 families and still have a month for people to sign up. We want you to come in, we want to make sure we can help as many people as we can that are in situations that they may be struggling,” said Roberts.

In order to receive a Christmas basket, you can still fill out an application until the end of November.