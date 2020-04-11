Mountain State confirms sixth COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., April 11, there have been 15,819 residents tested for COVID-19, with 591 positive, 15,228 negative and six deaths.

The sixth COVID-19 associated death is an 82-year old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories