Mountain State continues impressive vaccination rate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of more people throughout the Charleston area have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cabin Creek Health Systems held a mass vaccination clinic on Charleston’s west side to help get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Right now, West Virginia is fifth in the world for percentage of shots in arms, and health officials say this is the way to get to herd immunity so people can get back to their daily routines.

Around 650 more people have now started the process of getting vaccinated.

“I don’t get around that good, if I got it, I don’t think I’d survive,” Ella Evans, who received the vaccine said.

Cabin Creek Health Systems, a federally qualified health center in Kanawha County, saw a need and decided to fill it. Most people got the first shot of Moderna, while others got their second dose of Pfizer.

“It is incredibly important to get the vaccine because we will not be able to restart our economy, we won’t be able to get back to a semblance of normal until we’ve gotten enough people vaccinated that we create that herd immunity,” Dr. Jessica McColley, Chief Medical Officer for Cabin Creek Health system said.

G.W. Flood says as a person of color, it’s important for him to be an example to others in minorities.

“It’s not going to do us any good if everybody doesn’t get the shot. Don’t be scared, just go ahead and take it,” Flood said.

Patients say even though they’re getting vaccinated, they still won’t leave the house without their essential items.

“Even after my second vaccine I’ll still wear my mask, until they say otherwise,” Evans said.

“I’ll be wearing my mask until COVID is completely gone because I don’t want to take a chance on getting it or spreading it,” Debora Brake, got the vaccine said.

These people will come back within a month to get their second shot. if you would like to register for the vaccine, click here.