Mountain State Distillery utilizes facility to make hand sanitizer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are many items that are hard to get your hands on during this time, and hand-sanitzer is one of them. That’s why one distillery in West Virginia is switching gears to make the in-demand item.

Mountain State Distillery in Downtown Charleston, is best known for its moonshine & whiskey. But now, you can add another item to that list.

Jeff Arthur, the owner of Mountain State Distillery says, I’m just trying to do what I can do to fill that little void.”

Businesses large and small are transforming themselves to help fill critical needs during the pandemic – and Arthur is no different. He is using his one-year-old business to help make hand-sanitizer free of charge to the people who most need it.

He adds, “there’s a lot of medical folks, nursing homes, the post office, the city, the first responders, those folks have a desperate need for it.” The conversion isn’t as simple as he first thought – first he has to follow strict recipe guidelines from the World Health Organization.

And in addition, he’s not the first one with the idea. Arthur says, “Because where all of these distilleries are ordering up all of the supplies its hard to get anything.”

Three weeks in – and he’s about ready to help those on the front lines. “If I have left-over from that, I’ll actually just give it out free to the public,” he adds.

A little bottle, filled with mountaineer spirit – with a big impact.

